Larry Lamar Booth, 81, of Falmouth, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the River Valley Nursing Home in Butler.

Born on December 30, 1938, in Henry County, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Samuel Lamar and Dorothy Kelly Booth.

On February 1, 1971, he married Judith Darlene “Judy” Singer Booth, and his dear wife of 43 years preceded him in death on October 22, 2014.

A 1956 graduate of Pleasureville High School, he served his country in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959.

He was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Hardin- Browning Post #109.

Larry joined the Kentucky State Police in July 1960, and he worked as an officer until his retirement in October 1988.

From 1991 to 1997, he owned Time Out, a local bar.

Larry loved his family and friends, and he enjoyed sharing stories about his adventures while serving as a police officer.

He is survived by his daughter, Cheri (Teddy) Wright of Falmouth; his son, Rodney (Micki) Hamilton of Florence; grandchildren Kelley Jeane (Larry) Carlisle, Travis Cason (Samantha) Wright, Bradley Lamar (Rachael) Wright, Zach Booth Hamilton, and Lexi Hamilton great grandchildren Raegan Carlisle, Cason Lamar Carlisle, Austin Wright, Lucy Gayle Wright, and Crosley Lamar Wright; and a host of extended family and friends.