Larry English, 69
Larry English, 69, of Falmouth, passed away Wednesday, October 17, 2018.
He was born on April 14, 1949, son of the late Robert and Anna Straub English.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were: brothers, Robert and
Billy English; sisters, Rosezella Florer and Barbara Pugh.
Surviving his passing are: wife, Emma Bishop English; daughter, Angie Stewart; brothers, Jimmy (Margaret) English, Danny English; sisters, Nedra Marksberry, Diane (Jeff) Hogue, and
Brenda (Haden) Fields; grandchildren, Kristen (Travis) Holbrook, Kodie Stew- art; and great-grandchild, Easton Holbrook.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oc- tober 23, 2018, at Peoples Funeral Home, in Falmouth.
Larry’s final resting place will be at Oakland Cemetery, in Falmouth.
