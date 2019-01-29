Larry Arnold, 83
January 29, 2019 - 10:35am Falmouth1
Larry Arnold 83, of Florence, KY (formerly of Falmouth) passed away Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Bridge Point Center in Florence. He was born in Falmouth, on September 30, 1935, son of the late William J. and Virginia Browning Arnold.
Larry is survived by his brothers Danny Arnold, Don Arnold, and sister Reginia Arnold.
Funeral will be held on a later date at the convenience of the family, Peoples Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Online condolences cad be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com.