Landon Daye harney, 58
June 18, 2019 - 11:15am Falmouth1
Landon Daye Harney, 58, of Cynthiana, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
Born on June 6, 1961 in Fayette County, he was a son of the late James Henry and Geneva Margaret Vice Harney.
Surviving his passing are, in addition to his wife of 38 years, Lonna Harney, daughters, Amber Daye
Harney Harwood and Lesley Ann Harney, both of Cynthiana.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Berry, with Bro. Wayne Tolson officiating.
The visitation will be from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Friday preceding the service at the funeral home.
Interment will take place in the Evergreen Memory Gardens in Lexington.