Krista Marie Winkle, 38
June 24, 2019 - 2:24pm Falmouth1
Krista Marie Winkle, 38, of Falmouth, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at her home.
Born on October 6, 1980 in Lexington, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Larry and Marie Williams Winkle.
Surviving her passing are, in addition to her parents, Larry and Marie Winkle, children, Dakota Glen (Taylor) Winkle, Caden Lee Allen Winkle, and Addison Rayne Winkle, all of Falmouth
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth.
