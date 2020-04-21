Kevin Joseph Zeis, 57, of Florence, KY, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 traveling in Scott County, KY.

Surviving are his parents, Bea O’Brien Zeis and Arthur “Art Zeis, his daughter, and Kennedy Zeis of Florence, KY.

A private celebration of his life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorials are suggested to: oldfriendsequine.org