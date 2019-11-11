Kerry Michael Crotty, 58, of Falmouth, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the Montgomery Care Center in Cincinnati, OH.

He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church in Falmouth.

He is survived by his son, Thomas Crotty.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Church, with Fr. David Ludwig officiating.