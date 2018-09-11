Kenneth A. Moneyhon, 59

Kenneth Allen Money- hon, 59, of Falmouth passed away Thursday, August 30, 2018 at his home.

Born in Brooksville on June 27, 1959, the son of the late Bobby Kenneth and Neva Sue Teegarden Money- hon.

Surviving his passing include: children, Jamie Allen Moneyhon, Melissa Kay Moneyhon; step-son, John McKinney; grandchildren, Mariah Renee Moneyhon, Thomas “Buddy” Ayers, Jada Nicole Ayers; and great-granddaughter, Kaylee Nicole Bobb.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, at the Peoples Funeral Home, in Butler.