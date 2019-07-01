Kenneth L. Valentine, 87, of Butler, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at River Valley Nursing Home in Butler. Kenneth was born in Flat Lick, KY ,on July 19, 1931, son of the late L.T. and Rose Hammons Valentine.

Kenneth was a veteran of the United States Army, a member of Fairlane Baptist Church and a Federal em- ployee of Farmer’s Home Administration for Bracken and Robertson Counties.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth is preceded in death by his wife Glenna Smith Valentine, whom he married on July 31, 1954, brothers Sol Valentine, George (Delores) Valentine, sisters Gladys Mills, Bettie Jean (Charles) Lumpkins and Mary Ann Valentine.

Surviving are his sons Greg (Sharon) Valentine, Kevin (Gwen) Valentine, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, sister-in-law Jo Valentine, and brother- in-law Jack Mills.