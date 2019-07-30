Kenneth “Ken” Gene Kells Sr., 61, of Butler, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at his home.

Ken was born in Covington, KY on December 26, 1957, son of Kenneth (Marilyn) Kells and the late Marlene Link Kells.

Ken proudly served as the Pendleton County Jailer; he was a member and past board member of the Kentucky Jailer Association, member of the Butler Lions Club and the Fairlane Baptist Church.

In addition to his father, Ken is survived by his wife Brenda Roseberry Kells, sons Kenneth “Jay” Kells Jr., Derrick (Ciara) Kells, sister Lisa (Alan) Johnting, brother Mike (Tina) Kells, grandson Kobe Kells, step- sister Tina (Tommy) Ginn, step-brother Barry Wilson, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday July 31, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler and from 10-11a.m., Thursday, August 1, at the Fairlane Baptist Church. Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m.

Thursday, also at the church. Interment will take place at the Peach Grove Cemetery.