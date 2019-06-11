Kenneth A. Jenkins, 83, of Butler, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood.

He was born in Pendleton County, KY on May 28, 1936, son of the late Albert and Ermaline Wolfe Jenkins.

Kenneth was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Korean conflict.

Kenneth retired as an over-the-road truck driver for Roadway Express.

He was a member of the Orion Masonic Lodge 222 and has been a Kentucky Colonel since 1975.

Mr. Jenkins married his wife of 63 years Julia Fern Mains Jenkins on September 17, 1955.

In addition to his wife, surviving his passing are daughters, Alberta (Tony) Rarrieck, Valerie (Dave) Ward, Myra Jo Stevens, and Teresa (Steve) Gulley; son, Mary W. (Patty) Jenkins; sister, Martha Walford, 10 grandchildren and 21 great- grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Doris Lovelace, Norma Boyers and Ardella Osborne.