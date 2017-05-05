Kathryn Ammerman Moore, 87, formerly of Falmouth and recently of Lexington, passed to her heavenly home on March 7.

Born on April 19, 1929, in Pendleton County, she was a daughter of the late Charles H. and Viola Wilson Ammerman. She was a retired as cafeteria manager with the Pendleton County School System, and she was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church in Lexington. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Moore, the loving mother of Gary (Sherry) and Karen Moore and Sandra McDonald, the cherished grandmother of Katie Pierce, Christopher Pierce (Ann), and C. Garrett Moore (Trish), the dear great-grandmother of Makayla Kathryn Pierce, Gavin Christopher Moore and Claire Marie Pierce; the caring sister of Tommy, Bob, and Terry Ammerman, who survive her, and the late Lillian Hart, Charles “Buddy” Ammerman, and Henry Ammerman, who preceded her, and a beloved friend to a host of extended family and friends.

The visitation was from Friday, March 10, at Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with her funeral service following on Saturday, March 11, with Dr. Don Dilday officiating. Special music was shared by Mary Dilday and Darryl Ammerman. Serving as pallbearers were Chris Pierce, Garrett Moore, Brad Ammerman, Bobby Ammerman, Mike Ammerman, Darryl Ammerman, David Ammerman, and Steve Ammerman.

Interment took place in the Riverside Cemetery, Falmouth.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Hospice of the Bluegrass: 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504.

