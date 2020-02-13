Kathleen Nora Goble, 75, of Berry, KY, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, at her home.

Surviving are her husband of 41 years, Clarence, her children Theresa Colson of Sadieville, Pam Vanetta of Lexington, Kim Bryant of Whitley County, James Morgan of Lexington, Mark Goble of Lebanon, OH, Chris Goble of Mason, OH, Regina Greene of Crittenden, and Scott Goble of Sandy Hook;

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Woodhead Funeral Home, Berry. The visitation will be from 11-1 pm on Friday preceding the service at the funeral home.