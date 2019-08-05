Karen C. Taulbee, 65 of Grants Lick, KY, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood.

She was born in Covington, KY on January 5, 1954, daughter of the late Floyd Sr. and Clara Whitaker Siry.

Karen was a member of Grants Lick Baptist Church.

Karen is survived by her husband John Taulbee, son Christopher John Taulbee, sister Nancy Faye Miller, granddaughter Alyson Taulbee, and niece Sherry Ann Whitaker.