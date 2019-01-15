Juanita Fern Fields, 79, of Falmouth, passed away January 7, 2019, at the Cold Spring Transitional Care in Cold Springs. Juanita was born in Pendleton County on September 28, 1939, daughter of the late John Harrison and Jenny Harrison Bennett. She was raised by the late Dempsie and Mary Biddle.

In addition to her parents, Juanita is preceded in death by her husband Reverend Ralph Fields, brothers Leroy Harrison and Paul Biddle, and sister Frances Harrison.

Juanita is survived by daughters Sheila Geiman and Rebecca (Daniel) Cryer; grandchildren Travis Geiman, Dakota (Julia) Geiman, Derek Cryer, Elizabeth Cryer and Jacob Cryer.