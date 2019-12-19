Joyce Wells, 87, of Butler, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at her home. Joyce was born in Flat Lick, KY on July 2, 1932, daughter of the late Alex and Sarah Clouse Baker.

In addition to her parents, Joyce is preceded in death by her husband Hubert Wells, who passed away May 30, 1978; son, Hubert Wells, Jr., and 15 brothers and sisters.

Surviving are her children Tammy Morales, Charlene Perkins, Larry Wells and Tim Wells; sisters Helen Hamp- son, Mae Skinner; nine grandchildren and 15 great- grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler.

Funeral Services will follow at 8 p.m. Friday, also at the funeral home.