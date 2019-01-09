Josephine Anness Winkle, 94, of Cynthiana, formerly of Falmouth, passed away on Friday, December 28, 2018, at her home. Born on January 25, 1924 in Pendleton County, KY, she was the daughter of the late Charles Frank and Lauretta Godman Anness.

She married Harry Winkle, and her husband preceded her in death in 1979. Known for her amazing cooking, “Granny” loved taking care of her family. The more the merrier. She was a homemaker.

For many years, she was a member of the Colemansville Christian Church, where she helped with Sunday School, Bible School, and cleaning the church. Once she moved to Cynthiana, she joined the Cynthiana Christian Church, where she was active as long as her health would allow.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons: Howard, Leroy and Larry.

She is survived by children Charles Winkle of Aurora, IN, and Annetta Winkle Ison of Cynthiana; grandchildren Leslie Winkle, Preston Winkle, Crystal Holts, Julia Noel, Jason Winkle, and Harry Miller; great-grandchildren