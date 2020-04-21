Jonathan Mark Harville, 33, of Demossville, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Ft. Thomas, KY.

He was born in Fort Ord, CA on January 11, 1987, son of Mark and Traci Prince Harville.

Jonathon was a member of Demossville Baptist Church, 2005 graduate of Pendleton Co. High School and a Veteran of the United States Air Force.

In addition to his parents, Jonathan is survived by his dog Yui, brother Tyler (Anna) Harville, Grandparents Judy (the late Ronnie) Prince, Lonnie and Charlotte Harville, Orbena Colwell, niece Annalise Harville, cousin Ronnie Allen Prince, Uncle Danny Harville, Billy Harville, Mike Mitchell and the late Troy Prince.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family, and Peoples Funeral Home will be caring for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospi- tal, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.