Johnny Oscar Flynn, 83, of Falmouth, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at the Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana.

Born in Falmouth on February 9, 1934, he was a son of the late Dorie and Marie Lawson Flynn. He married Betty Jean Jenkins Flynn, and his dear wife preceded him in death on August 31, 2008. He was a lifelong Pendleton County farmer, and he knew all of the best fishing spots in the county.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Jean Flynn on July 20, 2016.

He is survived by his daughter, Bertha Jane Flynn of Falmouth; sisters, Sarah Hudgins of Cynthiana and Evelyn Brinegar of Paris; his brother, Bill Andy Flynn of Berry; and a host of extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2017, at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth. The visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. on Thursday preceding the service at the funeral home.

Interment will take place in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Pendleton County.

