John William “Bil” Hart, 62, of Ormond Beach, FL (formerly of Pendleton Co.) passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Halifax Hospice Center in Ormond Beach, FL.

Bil was born in Columbus, OH on June 1, 1957 to Barbara Levingston Florence.

Bil retired to Florida and enjoy spending time with his family and friends.

He was a Veteran of the United States Army, and he loved watching the Kentucky Wildcats, the Cincinnati Reds, and the Cleveland Browns.

Survivors include his mother, Barbara Levingston Florence; children, Danielle (Paul) Pitzer, Derek (Desirae) Hart; sister, Julia (Darrel) Pugh; sister-in-law, Brigitte Hart; grandchildren, Jonas Pitzer, Elaina Pitzer and Shalynn Hart.

Bil is preceded in death by his sister, Betsy Ann Wilson (2009), brother, Steven Patrick Hart (2018); nephew, James Christopher Wilson (2012); and step-father Larry Florence (2010).