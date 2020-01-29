John Schlueter, 86

John Edward Schlueter, 86, of Falmouth. passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

He was born in Pendleton Co. on September 17, 1933, son of the late Dewey and Lena Belew Schlueter.

John was a veteran of the United States Army, a member of Turner Ridge Baptist Church, he worked at Wadsworth Electric, Peoples Funeral Home and Pendleton County Country Club.

In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his wife Evelyn “Dolly” Jenkins Schlueter, brothers Wayne and Melvin Schlueter, and one grandson Bobby Wood.

Surviving are sons Mike (Joyce) Schlueter, David (Shelly) Schlueter, Cindy (Jack) Wright, Donna (Rick) Wood, 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.