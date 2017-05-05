Johanna Mae Grogan, 92

Johanna Mae Whitaker Grogan, 92, of Butler, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at the River Valley Nursing Home in Butler, KY.

Surviving her are daughter, Linda Kay (Ernest) King of Butler; granddaughter, Tabitha Vaughan (Keri) Slattery-Curtis; great-granddaughter, Jane Carole Slattery-Curtis.

Funeral services were held on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Woodhead Funeral Home in Falmouth.

Interment took place at the Lenoxburg Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to www.woodheadfuneralhome.com