Joesph Timothy Gronotte, 66

Joseph Timothy Gronotte 66, of Ft. Mitchell, passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at the St. Elizabeth Health Care in Edgewood. Surviving him are wife of 36 years, Mary Anne Gronotte; children, Fr. Andrew Gronotte, LC, of Washington, D.C., Br. Christopher Gronotte, LC, of Rome, Italy, and Elizabeth Gronotte, of Cincinnati. Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, January 2, 2018, at Blessed Sacrament Church, with Fr. Andrew Gronotte, LC, officiating. Interment took place at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Woodhead Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com