Joanna Louise Dunn, Infant

Joanna Louise Dunn, 21 months, of Butler, passed away Monday, May 28, 2018 at Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati.

She was born in Edgewood on August 26, 2016, daughter of Adam and Bobbi Raab Dunn.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are grandparents, Todd and Joette Dunn; grandmother, Peggy Raab; great-grandparents, Jim and Jean Strange and Eugene and Ruth Dunn.

Funeral service were held Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Glennwood Baptist Church in Falmouth.

Interment was at Riverside Cemetery.

