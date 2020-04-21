Joann Thompson Hesler, 60, of Falmouth, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the St. Elizabeth Health Care in Edgewood.

Born on May 7, 1959 in Covington, she was a 1977 graduate of Pendleton County High School and a 20-year employee of Wal-Mart.

Her work ethic was that of no other, working three jobs most of her life, and she made it her mission to always go above and beyond what was ever asked of her.

She leaves some great friends that she met along the way, especially her Wal-Mart family and her Antioch Mills Christian Church family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Louise Thompson; a brother, Paul Thompson; a son, Dale Hesler and her husband of 42 years, John Hesler.

Joann leaves behind a son, Travis Hesler of Falmouth; two daughters, Frankie and Anita Hesler of Bracken County and the love of her life, her grandson Skyler Hesler of Falmouth; a brother, Randy (Brenda) Thompson of Georgia and a sister, Amy (Deron) Wolfe of Falmouth, along with several nieces and nephews: David (Carrie) Thompson of Florida, Bryan (Cynthia) Thompson of Georgia, Jeff Thompson of Ludlow, Jennifer Thompson Stephenson of Taylor Mill, Joshua (Samantha) Wolfe of Georgetown, and Kendall (Grant) Gibson of Falmouth; and several great nieces and nephews.

She was also blessed with four best friends: Joyce Bishop, Jackie Messmer, Sandy Moore, and Pat Browning.