Joan E. Aulick Angell, 76
Joan Elizabeth Aulick Angell, 76, of Falmouth, passed away on Monday, August 6, 2018, at the Vil- laspring of Erlanger Health- care Center.
Born on February 19, 1942 in Pendleton County, KY, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary Sul- livan Aulick.
On February 24, 1960, she married Mel- bourne Angell, and her dear husband of 57 years pre- ceded her in death on Sep- tember 15, 2017.
Joan was a homemaker and caregiver to many Pendleton County families.
As a young adult, she worked at the former Shillito’s Department Store in Cincinnati, OH, and lat- er she worked at Hardee’s in Falmouth. Joan was a mem- ber of the Christ Fellowship church in Cincinnati, OH, and she was a volunteer with the Hospice of Hope in Maysville.
In her later years, Joan devoted her life to tak- ing care of her late husband, and her late son, William Martin “Billy” Angell, who preceded her in death on June 16, 2017.
Surviving her are two daughters, Suzanne Eliza- beth Kavanaugh, Kathy Lynn Collins, both of Er- langer; four grandchildren: Chloe Collins, of Coving- ton, Clare Collins (Jacob), of Park Hills, James Adam Jacob (Brittany), of Cali- fornia, and Joseph Jacob (Sara), of Florence; four great-grandchildren, Easton Jacob, Lawton Jacob, Linn Baker, Miranda Baker; two sisters, Joyce Hildreth, Bev- erly Schmitz (Jim), both of Edgewood; and a host of ex- tended family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, August 10, 2018, at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Mike Fultz officiating.
Interment took place at the Morgan Cemetery, Pendleton County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. woodheadfuneralhome.com