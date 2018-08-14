Joan E. Aulick Angell, 76

Joan Elizabeth Aulick Angell, 76, of Falmouth, passed away on Monday, August 6, 2018, at the Vil- laspring of Erlanger Health- care Center.

Born on February 19, 1942 in Pendleton County, KY, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary Sul- livan Aulick.

On February 24, 1960, she married Mel- bourne Angell, and her dear husband of 57 years pre- ceded her in death on Sep- tember 15, 2017.

Joan was a homemaker and caregiver to many Pendleton County families.

As a young adult, she worked at the former Shillito’s Department Store in Cincinnati, OH, and lat- er she worked at Hardee’s in Falmouth. Joan was a mem- ber of the Christ Fellowship church in Cincinnati, OH, and she was a volunteer with the Hospice of Hope in Maysville.

In her later years, Joan devoted her life to tak- ing care of her late husband, and her late son, William Martin “Billy” Angell, who preceded her in death on June 16, 2017.

Surviving her are two daughters, Suzanne Eliza- beth Kavanaugh, Kathy Lynn Collins, both of Er- langer; four grandchildren: Chloe Collins, of Coving- ton, Clare Collins (Jacob), of Park Hills, James Adam Jacob (Brittany), of Cali- fornia, and Joseph Jacob (Sara), of Florence; four great-grandchildren, Easton Jacob, Lawton Jacob, Linn Baker, Miranda Baker; two sisters, Joyce Hildreth, Bev- erly Schmitz (Jim), both of Edgewood; and a host of ex- tended family and friends.