Jimmy Smith Sr, 66
Jimmy Smith Sr., 66, of Butler, passed away Monday, August 20, 2018.
Born in Ft. Thomas, on
March 20, 1952, son of the late Roy and Nora Smith. Jimmy was a United States Army Vietnam Veteran and a truck driver for Republic.
Preceding him in death, in addition to parents, were his siblings, J.R. and Wil- liam Smith, Joyce Stall, and Norella Smith.
Surviving his passing are his wife, Paula Decard Smith; sons, Jimmy Jr., Tommy and Timmy Smith; brothers, Richard and Hob- ert Smith; sisters, Roxie Per- kins, Cynthia Ward, Lydia Bolia, Kathy McDowell; and three grandchildren.
Services were held Saturday, August 25, 2018 at the Peo- ples Funeral Home, in But- ler.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer So- ciety 6612 Dixie Hwy Florence, KY 41042.