Jimmy Smith Sr., 66, of Butler, passed away Monday, August 20, 2018.

Born in Ft. Thomas, on

March 20, 1952, son of the late Roy and Nora Smith. Jimmy was a United States Army Vietnam Veteran and a truck driver for Republic.

Preceding him in death, in addition to parents, were his siblings, J.R. and Wil- liam Smith, Joyce Stall, and Norella Smith.

Surviving his passing are his wife, Paula Decard Smith; sons, Jimmy Jr., Tommy and Timmy Smith; brothers, Richard and Hob- ert Smith; sisters, Roxie Per- kins, Cynthia Ward, Lydia Bolia, Kathy McDowell; and three grandchildren.