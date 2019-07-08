Jimmy Lee Hamilton, 38, of Brooksville, KY, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Falmouth, KY.

Born on April 18, 1981, he was the son of Roy “Puck” Hamilton and Cheryl Poe Hamilton.

He loved to fish and hunt, and loved his family dearly, especially his daughter.

He is survived by his daughter, Parker Jean Lynn Canifax, his father, Roy ‘Puck” Hamilton, his mother, Cheryl Poe Hamilton, a sister Debbie (Phillip) Hamilton of Brooksville, KY, and a brother; Eddie (Tina) Hamilton of Brooksville, KY.