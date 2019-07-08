Jimmy Lee Hamilton, 38
Jimmy Lee Hamilton, 38, of Brooksville, KY, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Falmouth, KY.
Born on April 18, 1981, he was the son of Roy “Puck” Hamilton and Cheryl Poe Hamilton.
He loved to fish and hunt, and loved his family dearly, especially his daughter.
He is survived by his daughter, Parker Jean Lynn Canifax, his father, Roy ‘Puck” Hamilton, his mother, Cheryl Poe Hamilton, a sister Debbie (Phillip) Hamilton of Brooksville, KY, and a brother; Eddie (Tina) Hamilton of Brooksville, KY.
Funeral services were held on Monday, July 8, 2019. at Woodhead Funeral Home in Falmouth with Bro. Bob Cannon officiating.
Interment was in Lenoxburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Parker Canifax fund at any Heritage Bank location.
Online condolences may be sent to www.woodheadfuneralhome.com