Jerry L. Rodgers, 73, of Hebron, Ky. passed away Thursday, December 7, 2017 at the home of his daughter. Surviving him are children, Shawna Fancher, Gregory Rodgers, Stephanie Harney. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., on Tuesday, December 12, 2017, with funeral service to immediately follow, at the Peoples Funeral Home, in Butler. Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com