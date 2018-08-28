Jeremy Ray Linder, 37, of Munfordville, KY, and formerly of Falmouth, passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 24, 2018 at his home.

He was an employee of Knights mechanical and he was a member of the Locust Grove Baptist Church.

Surviving his passing are daughters, Ashley Linder, of Hebron, Whitley Linder of Cincinnati; mother, Marcia Mattingly, of Elizabethtown; father, Dennis (Sandra) Linder, of Munfordville; sister, Julie Epperson, of Falmouth; brother, John Polka, of LeGrande; mater- nal grandmother, Frances