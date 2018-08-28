Jeremy Ray Linder, 37
Jeremy Ray Linder, 37, of Munfordville, KY, and formerly of Falmouth, passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 24, 2018 at his home.
He was an employee of Knights mechanical and he was a member of the Locust Grove Baptist Church.
Surviving his passing are daughters, Ashley Linder, of Hebron, Whitley Linder of Cincinnati; mother, Marcia Mattingly, of Elizabethtown; father, Dennis (Sandra) Linder, of Munfordville; sister, Julie Epperson, of Falmouth; brother, John Polka, of LeGrande; mater- nal grandmother, Frances
Ramsey, of Falmouth; three nephews; one niece; and three great-nephews.
Preceding him in death are his paternal grandpar- ents, William and Ollie Linder; maternal grandfa- ther, Eugene Ramsey; and step-father, William Mat- tingly.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, August 29, 2018, with Bro. Darren Benton officiating. Peoples Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Interment took place at Center Point Cemetery.
