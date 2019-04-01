Jeffrey Curtis Daugherty, 58, of Demossville, KY, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019.

He was born in Demossville, on October 19, 1960, son of the late Russell and Rosie Bowling Daugherty.

Surviving his passing are son, Jeff Daugherty, and daughters, Ashley Daugherty, Lisa Napier, Billie Barrett, and Marie Callahan.