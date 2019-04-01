Jeffrey Curtis Daugherty, 58
April 1, 2019
Jeffrey Curtis Daugherty, 58, of Demossville, KY, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019.
He was born in Demossville, on October 19, 1960, son of the late Russell and Rosie Bowling Daugherty.
Surviving his passing are son, Jeff Daugherty, and daughters, Ashley Daugherty, Lisa Napier, Billie Barrett, and Marie Callahan.
Visitation will be held 12 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Peoples Funeral Home in Butler.
Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Interment will take place at Gardnersville Cemetery.
Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com