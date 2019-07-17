Jeana Burrows, 67, of Covington, formerly of Butler, passed away on July 08, 2019 at her home.

Survivors include her husband Melvin “Butch” Burrows, son Tony Rollins, daughter Holly Greenslade, step-daughter Glenna Cloussom, brothers John, Richard and Danny Fryer, sisters Alice Sharkstien and Sue Fryer, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.