Jeana Burrows, 67
July 17, 2019 - 9:50am Falmouth1
Jeana Burrows, 67, of Covington, formerly of Butler, passed away on July 08, 2019 at her home.
Survivors include her husband Melvin “Butch” Burrows, son Tony Rollins, daughter Holly Greenslade, step-daughter Glenna Cloussom, brothers John, Richard and Danny Fryer, sisters Alice Sharkstien and Sue Fryer, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Services were held Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home Butler.
Interment took place in the Butler Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Elizabeth Hospice, Unit 483 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017.