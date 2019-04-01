Jean Szelkowski, 95

Jean Gertrude Szelkowski, 95, of Falmouth, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, at the River Valley Nursing Home in Butler. Born on February 4, 1924 in Brooklyn, New York, she was a daughter of the late John and Helen Posluszny Laszczewski, natives of Poland.

Raised in Brooklyn, she graduated from Bay Ridge High School and started working for Hallmark taking orders. During the war, she took a secretarial position at The Brooklyn Navy Yard for four years before she met and married Alojzy Dziadek shortly after his arrival to the United States. Her husband always worked in the restaurant business, managing country clubs, and eventually they opened The West Course Inn in Southampton, Long Island, New York.

The highlight of her life was having their three children. Their family lived in Brooklyn until 1956 when they relocated to Plainfield, New Jersey. At the age of 44, after the end of her first marriage, Jean started a new career with The Federal Reserve Bank in New York where she processed bonds until she retired at the age of 65. In 1975, she married Henry Szelkowski, and they moved to Cincinnati, to enjoy their retirement years. He preceded her in death in 2002. Jean loved spending time with friends and family, and she made the most of her final years in Falmouth.

She is survived by three children: Michele Almeida of Falmouth, Alicia DeRise (Richard) of Narragansett, RI, and Christian Dziadek (Jennie) of Amelia, OH; her sister Pauline Kowalski of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.