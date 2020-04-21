Jay McKibben, 96, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020.

He was born on June 12, 1923 to the late Bryant and Temple Hedges McKibben.

He was employed by the Bracken County Board of Education for 32 years at the Brooksville High School.

He was a member of New Corinth Church of Christ.

Surviving are his sister Rosetta Fury of Johnsville; nieces Bobbi Brothers of Brooksville, Peggy Litzinger of Johnsville, and Brenda Perkins of Brooksville; nephews Michael McKibben, M.D. and Gary McKibben of Louisville, Kenny McKibben of Lancaster, OH, Ricky McKibben of Kansas, and Danny McKibben of Mt. Vernon.