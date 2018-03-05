Jared Hamilton, 32

Jared N. Hamilton, 32, of Falmouth, passed away March 2, 2018 at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.

Jared was born in Cynthiana on May 29, 1985 son of Jane Booth Hamilton and the late Stroud Hamilton.

He attended Neave United Methodist church and worked at Hammer Strength in Falmouth.

Surviving, in addition to his mother Jarrod is survived by his brother Tom Booth, granny Geneva Booth, aunt Beverly Askin, nephew Mason Booth and niece Emma Booth.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 from at the Peoples Funeral Home- Falmouth. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. also at the funeral home.

Jared’s final resting place will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Falmouth. Memorials, if desired, are suggested to Peoples Funeral Home, 407 W. Shelby Street, Falmouth, KY 41040.