Janie Lou Jenkins, 56, Cynthiana, died Thursday, March 9, 2017, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Surviving is her husband, Dennis Ray Jenkins; son, Jesse Jenkins, Cynthiana; a daughter, Mary Gamez, Cynthiana.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Flower Creek Christian Church in Butler. Arrangements are under the direction of Ware Funeral Home.

