Janet R. Rouse (79) of Alexandria, KY passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood. She was born in Alexandria, KY on March 22, 1938, daughter of the late Albert Jr. and Anna Gosney Teschner.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Ronald Rouse, daughter Ronna Ann Rouse and sister Joyce Cates.

Survivors include her sister in law Rebecca Rouse, nephew Steve Johnston and niece Karen Troutt.

Graveside service will be held 3pm Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at Persimmon Grove Cemetery in Alexandria. In lieu of flowers, memorial are suggested to Care Mission 11093 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY 41001.

Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com