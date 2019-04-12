Janet Kay Mitchell, 74

Janet Kay Mitchell Cooper, 74, of Demossville, KY, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Twin Towers Living Community in Cincinnati, OH. Janet was born in Berwyn, Illinois, on February 25, 1945, daughter of the late Reed and Kathleen Owensby Mitchell.

Janet was the executive assistant to the president of Cincinnati State Technical and Community College. Previously, she spent 15 years at the University of Cincin- nati. Janet was a member of the Kenton County FOP Associates, a former member of the Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church, and a present member of the Grassy Creek Christian Church.

In addition to her parents, Janet is preceded in death by her brothers Reed Clarence Mitchell, Jr. and Daniel Lee Mitchell.

Surviving are her husband R.C. Cooper, daughters Jill Marie Tedtmann, Brittany Lynn Tedtmann, brother Mike Mitch- ell, grandchildren Amber Southern, Grace Conney, Markus Conney and Charli Tedtmann.