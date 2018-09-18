Jane Hicks Perrin, 95, of Falmouth, passed away Sunday, September 9, 2018 at the St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood.

Jane was born on August 28, 1923, daughter of the late Karl Victor and Nellie Roberts Hicks. She married her husband Ralph Perrin on August 7, 1948, and was a member of the Falmouth United Methodist Church.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Ralph Perrin on July 27, 2006; sis- ter, Ava King; brothers, Karl V. Hicks and Clark Thomas Hicks.

Surviving her passing are a son, Steven Thomas (Dianne) Perrin, of Alexandria; and grandson, Andrew Thomas Perrin, of Alexandria.

Funeral services were held Friday, September 14, 2018 at Peoples Funeral Home, in Falmouth.