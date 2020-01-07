James WIlliam Winkle, 68
James William Winkle, held Friday, January 3, 68, of Maysville, KY, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at his home.
In addition to his wife Louise, he is survived by children Chris Clouse of Maysville, KY and Mary Clouse of Lexington, KY.
Funeral services were held Friday, January 3, 2019 at Woodhead Funeral Home in Falmouth with Melvin Pete Stockton II officiating.
Interment took place in Lenoxburg Cemetery.
