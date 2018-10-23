James William Kelly, 77, of Cincinnati passed away Saturday, October 13, 2018 at UC Health West Chester after a long illness.

Born on May 14, 1941, he was a son of the late James William and Mary Kelly of Morgan, Ky. He was a retired highly skilled, very successful, professional truck driver and a member of St. John Neumann Cath- olic Church in Cincinnati.

Preceding him in death, in addition to parent were: sister, Ruth; and daughter, Sharon.

Surviving his passing are: wife, Patricia; daughter, Teresa; son, Philip (Lynne); and granddaughter, Anne.

Mass of Christian Burial took place on Thursday, October 18, 2018, at St. Fran- cis Xavier Catholic Church in Falmouth, with Fr. Michael Norton officiating.

Interment took place at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery.