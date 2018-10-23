James William Kelly, 77
James William Kelly, 77, of Cincinnati passed away Saturday, October 13, 2018 at UC Health West Chester after a long illness.
Born on May 14, 1941, he was a son of the late James William and Mary Kelly of Morgan, Ky. He was a retired highly skilled, very successful, professional truck driver and a member of St. John Neumann Cath- olic Church in Cincinnati.
Preceding him in death, in addition to parent were: sister, Ruth; and daughter, Sharon.
Surviving his passing are: wife, Patricia; daughter, Teresa; son, Philip (Lynne); and granddaughter, Anne.
Mass of Christian Burial took place on Thursday, October 18, 2018, at St. Fran- cis Xavier Catholic Church in Falmouth, with Fr. Michael Norton officiating.
Interment took place at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery.
Woodhead Funeral Home, in Falmouth is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery: 202 Second Street, Falmouth, KY 41040.