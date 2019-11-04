James Michael Whaley, 67, of Falmouth, KY, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana.

Born on January 13, 1952 in Covington, KY, he was the son of the late Floyd Newton “Newt” Whaley and Wanda Lou Galloway Whaley.

On August 5, 1978, he married Debbie Ammerman, and his dear wife survives his passing.

Mike was a 1970 graduate of Pendleton High School.

He and his wife Debbie have owned and operated Whaley Realty & Auctions since 1982.