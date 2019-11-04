James Michael Whaley, 67
James Michael Whaley, 67, of Falmouth, KY, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana.
Born on January 13, 1952 in Covington, KY, he was the son of the late Floyd Newton “Newt” Whaley and Wanda Lou Galloway Whaley.
On August 5, 1978, he married Debbie Ammerman, and his dear wife survives his passing.
Mike was a 1970 graduate of Pendleton High School.
He and his wife Debbie have owned and operated Whaley Realty & Auctions since 1982.
Receiving his first guitar at age six fostered a love of music and a gift of playing by ear that spanned his entire lifetime. Over the years, he started playing the piano and the banjo, as well. Mike shared his gifts and talents in untold ways. In the last chapter of his life, he especially found comfort in playing gospel music and he was “right at home” sitting on the piano bench at First Baptist Church in Falmouth with his church family.
Mike had a special connection with his horses and his dogs.
In addition to his wife of 41 years, Debbie, he is survived by two dearly loved daughters Marcie Vaske (Ray J.) of Lexington, KY and Kelsie Stegman (Ryan) of Falmouth; six grandchildren who were the lights of his life: Joseph, Avarie, Matthew, and Gracie Vaske, Whaley James and Whitley Stegman, and a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Bro. Harry Crozier officiating.
The visitations will be from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, and from 10-11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home preceding the service.
Interment will take place in the Riverside Cemetery, Falmouth.
Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church: 402 Beech Street, Falmouth, KY 41040.
