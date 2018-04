James McClane, 55, of Butler, passed away April 12, 2018.

He was born in Covington, on December 16, 1962 son of Jeanette Streine McClane Cooper and the late Charles McClane.

James served in the United States Air Force.

Surviving are his wife, Tammy Forrester McClane; mother, Jeanette Streine Cooper.

Visitation was held on Sunday, April 15, 2018 at the Peoples Funeral Home, Butler. Funeral services immediately followed also at the funeral home.