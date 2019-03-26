James "Jim" Jenkins, 62

James “Jim” D. Jenkins, 62, of Alexandria (formerly of Pendleton Co.), passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Erlanger.

He was born in Ft. Thomas, KY on January 5, 1957, son of the late Ottis and Eva Mae Kitts Jenkins.

He drove a school bus for Campbell Co. and Pendleton Co., drove a rock truck, water truck, and was a dairy farmer.

Surviving his passing are wife, Brenda Baker Jenkins; son, Tim Jenkins; daughter, Eva Jenkins; sisters, Mary Jo Prim and Joyce Hardin;