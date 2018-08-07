James G. Hickey Jr., 65, of Falmouth, passed away Thursday, August 2, 2018 at his home.

Jim was born in Cincin- nati, on August 22, 1952, son of the late James and Belle Worsham Hickey Sr. Jim was a longtime mem- ber of the Northern Ken- tucky Bass Anglers, Kincaid Bassmasters and enjoyed fishing, hunting, University of Kentucky sports, camping and spending time with his family, especially the yearly family vacation to Edisto Beach.

Preceding him in death, in addition to parents, are sisters, Sharon Ferguson; and father-in-law Carl Schultz.

Surviving are his wife, Michele Schultz Hickey; children, Lauren (Andrew) Gosney, Mark (Stepha- nie) Hickey; sister, Marcia (Wayne) Walton; brother, Greg Hickey; grandsons, Tri- ton Hickey, Julian Gosney; mother-in-law, Micheline