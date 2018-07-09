James D. “Jim” Woods, 86

James D. Woods was born on July 24, 1931 in Falmouth.

James was a member of Falmouth Christian Church and graduated from Falmouth High School. He attended California State University at Fullerton and graduated with a bachelors degree in finance.

He joined Baker Oil Tools in 1955 when the company had only $17 million in revenues. Woods spent his entire working career with Baker and was the guiding force in the Baker International and Hughes Tool Company merger in 1987. It became Baker Hughes, INC.

The merger was one of the first major oil field service company consolidations at that time. He was made chairman, president and CEO in 1986 of Baker Hughes, INC and retired from that position in January, 1997. At that time, company revenues were approximately $4 billion per year with a workforce of approximately 25,000 employees.

James served his country in the United States Air Force for four years in the Korean War.

He passed away on Sunday, February 4, 2018 in Houston, Texas after suffering complications from a stroke. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

James was a strong Christian, an optimist and a believer in the goodness of each human being.

Carol Houchen said that Jim’s mother, Mabel Woods, and her strong Christian faith helped guide Jim and set him on the path to success.

His wife, Jeanette said he was a gentleman and a family man.