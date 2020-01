Services were held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Peoples Funeral Home in Butler.

Surviving are his parents, Jazmine DeAtley and C.J. Lopez.

James Cody DeAtley, 4 months, of Butler, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020.

Interment took place in in the Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Butler.

Online condolences can be submitted at www. peoplesfuneralhomes. com.