James Allen Allender, 57, of Camp Springs, Ky., passed away on Monday, December 6, 2017 at the University of Kentucky Hospital, in Lexington. Surviving him is a step-daughter, Tammy (Mike) Moore. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. - noon, on Thursday,

December 14, 2017 at Woodhead Funeral Home, in Falmouth. Grave-side service and interment will take place at Alexandria Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.woodheadfuneralhome.com