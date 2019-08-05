James Aaron Monday, 77

James “Jim” Aaron Monday, 77, of DeMossville, passed away on July 29, 2019 at the UC Medical Center following a long battle with cancer.

He was born on October 19, 1941, in Bonnie Blue, Virginia, to the parents of the late Abby and Aaron Monday.

On October 27, 1979, Jim married his beloved wife Teresa Kay Spencer, and she survives his passing.

He retired from Internal Revenue Service where he was a Computer Operator.

He was an Army veteran as a Crew Chief Engineer, and he proudly served his country during the Berlin Crisis in Germany.

Jim enjoyed gardening, doing yard work, fishing, hunting, boating, water skiing, building things, and being helpful to anyone that asked.

Jim was devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren, and he loved nothing more than spending time with family.

His big claim to fame was making the world’s most perfectly grilled hot dog.

In addition to his wife of 40 years, Jim is survived by a daughter Lara; sons David Monday, Florida, and Aaron (Tammi) Monday, Falmouth; grandchildren Bradly, Rebecca, Alissa, Hadley, and a baby on the way; sisters Barbara Crum, Michigan, and Patty Haynes, Cincinnati; brothers Roland (Stevie) Monday, Cincinnati, and Rick (Laurie) Hildebrandt, Arizona, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Jim was greatly loved by his family and extended family and will be abundantly missed by all.