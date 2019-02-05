Jackie Nichols, 68

Jackie E. Nichols, age 68, formerly of Butler, passed away January 28, 2019.

She was born on August 13, 1950 in Long Beach, California.

She loved fishing, gar- dening, working with flowers, and traveling.

Surviving her passing are spouse, Norma Davis; sisters, Donna Scott, Kay Mudd, Dee Yelton, Beverly Simon, Cathy Con- ners, and Kimberly Compton; brothers, Larry, Jerry, Randy, Ronnie, and Mike Mudd, Troy and Daryle Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Memorial welcoming family and friends will be held on February 9, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Moore Family Funeral Homes, 225 Spring St. Batavia, Ohio 45103.